ZrCoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $66,368.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.