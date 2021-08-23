ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $568,537.03 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $568,537.03 and $1,907.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.00618536 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,495,786,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,870,398,165 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

