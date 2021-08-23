Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.65 on Monday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

