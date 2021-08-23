Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LB stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $82.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

