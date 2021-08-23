Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.53 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,620,173 shares of company stock worth $526,021,495. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock opened at $143.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

