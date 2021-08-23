Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,812 shares of company stock worth $148,954,949. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

