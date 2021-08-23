Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,924 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.