Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,272 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $100,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,183 shares of company stock worth $6,180,333 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

