Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 811 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $296.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

