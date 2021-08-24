-$0.04 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,610. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

