-$0.08 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million and a P/E ratio of 73.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

