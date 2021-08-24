$0.10 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on TACO shares. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,257. The company has a market cap of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

