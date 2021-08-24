$0.10 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on TACO shares. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,257. The company has a market cap of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

