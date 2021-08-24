$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.26 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $677.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

