$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.42 million, a P/E ratio of 276.57 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

