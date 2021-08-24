-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.01. Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $2,668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,315 shares of company stock worth $504,125,026 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

