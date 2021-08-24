-$0.30 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

