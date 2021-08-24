-$0.34 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

