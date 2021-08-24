-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.55). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,890. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

