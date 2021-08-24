$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.73.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

