$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,587. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.