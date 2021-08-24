-$0.66 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,008. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

