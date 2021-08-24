-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.81.

Splunk stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

