0x Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $914.88 million and approximately $118.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

