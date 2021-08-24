$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.25 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.05. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

