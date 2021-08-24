$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $2,643,675. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 165,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,221. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.