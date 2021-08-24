$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

