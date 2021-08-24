$1.58 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.50. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.