1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLWS opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

