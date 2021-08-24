$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.92. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

