$1.85 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.78. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,538,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.61.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

