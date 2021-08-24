$1.85 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.78. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.61.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
