$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

CMC opened at $33.04 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.