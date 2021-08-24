$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $167.44. 34,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.