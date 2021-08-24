$10.03 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $10.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $41.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 252,525 shares of company stock worth $708,535 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.