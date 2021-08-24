1,094 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

