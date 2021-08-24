111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 13.5% Higher

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $578.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

