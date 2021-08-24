11,157 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 10,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.