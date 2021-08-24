1,197 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

