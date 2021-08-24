$123.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $123.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. 57,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

