135 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $264.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $264.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

