1,388 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

