1,400 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $166.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,882 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

