$15.19 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to announce sales of $15.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $59.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

USCB stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

