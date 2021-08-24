15,800 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $131.26. 344,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,320. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

