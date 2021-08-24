$178.45 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $178.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.01 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $706.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $757.93 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 68,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.69. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in STORE Capital by 94,552.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

