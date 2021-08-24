$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.85 million and the highest is $181.33 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $712.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $716.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $725.60 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

FHB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 290,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

