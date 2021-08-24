1,889,528 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,889,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,352,000. PDF Solutions accounts for 12.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 5.12% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.