1ST Source Bank Buys 195 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 190,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,344,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

