1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

