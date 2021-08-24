1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

