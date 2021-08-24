1ST Source Bank Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DNOV opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

